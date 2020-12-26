How to recycle your live Christmas tree

INDIANAPOLIS — The wrapping paper is disposed of, the ornaments packed back in their boxes. All that is left is to figure out what to do with the tree.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indy Parks are accepting those live Christmas trees for recycling at multiple drop-off points throughout the city. The drop-off points are located in public parks.

People who wish to drop off their trees need to remove all ornaments, tinsel, tree stands, and other decorative materials. Drop-offs are accepted between dawn and dusk.

The trees will go to sustainable landscaping resources such as mulch and soil blends. In 2019, 7,234 Christmas trees were chipped by Park Maintenance. The mulch and soil blends are used across Indy Parks in the spring.