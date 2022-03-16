Are you a person who likes to find a deal when it comes to last-minute sports tickets? Or maybe you need a ticket to a sold-out concert? In many cases, purchasing tickets from an online reseller is a quick and easy option but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says “buyer beware”. It can be easy to fall for fake ticket scams and/or simply overpay for the ticket itself.

The BBB suggests to follow these tips to navigate your resale options and avoid running into scams:

Only purchase a ticket from a provider that gives explicit details about the terms of the transaction and how the buyer will be refunded if the ticket ends up being fake. Buy resell tickets with a credit card. Using a credit card helps protect you if the tickets are not given to the buyer as promised. Watch out for sellers who ask for unusual forms of payment such as gift cards or wiring money.

The BBB also wants to make sure buyers find the best deal on resold tickets:

Make sure to include hidden/extra fees in your comparison shopping. Some resellers don’t disclose their fees until you are ready to pay. Most likely, it pays to wait. Waiting to buy a ticket within the week of the event, rather than buying a ticket more than a month in advance, will most likely give the buyer a lower price.

Bottom line: do your research. You will not regret it.