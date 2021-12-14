How you can help with donations for Kentucky tornado relief?

INDIANAPOLIS — Rescue crews continue to sort through debris and rubble following this weekend’s deadly storm that spun tornadoes across six states. The recovery efforts are ongoing in parts of Kentucky where many are feared dead, and dozens of people are still unaccounted for.

Indiana Task Force 1 (ITF1) was one of the first groups sent in to help, however now is also the time for fellow Hoosiers to get involved with donations.

“We drove and began operations yesterday morning,” said ITF1 Program Manager Tom Neal. “It appeared to be multiple tornadoes that touched down in various other areas, not only in this county and adjacent counties.”

Right now, INTF1 is stationed at a candle plant in Mayfield, Kentucky. The area is the epicenter of the storm’s wrath. So far, city officials say Mayfield is doing well when it comes to food and water donations, however the storm produced tornados across 277 miles. Donations are still needed elsewhere.

“A regional bank here in western Kentucky is establishing an account where people can physically donate money to help for the recovery efforts,” described Neal. “Maybe [other donations] can be distributed to other parts of Kentucky that were also hit by that storm.”

Midwest Food Bank in Indy has seven semi trucks full of food boxes ready to ship. They are waiting for the green light from the Red Cross. Just one box can feed a family of four for a week.

“People need more than food, they need hope,” said Midwest Food Bank Executive Director John Whitaker. “They need hope that tomorrow is going to be better than this last day, and that there isn’t just someone who will just pick them up for a week or two, but will walk with them through this entire way.”

Midwest Food Bank is looking for monetary donations. Because of their connections, the organization is able to stretch just a $1 donation into $50 worth of food for those in need.