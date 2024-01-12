KOKOMO, Ind. – Roads were slick up in Howard County Friday morning, where people even saw a little bit of snow before it turned to rain.

The Howard County Emergency Management Agency director said crews were kept busy by a lot of slide-offs for several hours, around 7 to 9 a.m.

The day did start out with some snowfall, which turned into slush and then rain as temperatures rose during the afternoon. It was enough to create slippery conditions, mostly on U.S. 31 in Howard County, that EMA director Janice Hart says became dangerous, especially for speeding drivers.

This caused elementary students in the Western School Corporation to start with a two-hour delay Friday – a decision the superintendent said he’s only had to make one other time in the past five years.

“Weather delays and cancellations are challenging decisions because of how quickly weather conditions can change,” Superintendent Mark DuBois said in an email. “Today’s delay is a perfect example of how we are closely monitoring and tracking information to make the best decision for our students, families and staff.”

Although roads cleared up by Friday afternoon/evening, emergency agencies and the Department of Transportation are gearing up for the days ahead, potentially bringing more wintry weather.

“Drivers always need to pay attention to the snow plows,” Hart advised. “Drivers on the road – give them the right of way, give them room to do their jobs. Stay out of their way. Anyone venturing out – honestly, you should have at least some sort of emergency kit in your vehicle.”

INDOT says its yellow trucks will be on the roads throughout east central Indiana Friday night and into the weekend. They’re asking drivers to slow down and check Trafficwise online for updates before heading out.

School districts like the Western School Corporation will be monitoring weather data and road conditions to make decisions next week.

While emergency agencies are advising people to stay home if they can this weekend, that’s not an option for everybody. Several organizations are getting ready to open up warming shelters for people who may need a place to go in the coming days.

The Kokomo Rescue Mission is opening its dining room as a warming center starting Saturday morning through Tuesday, and possibly extending its hours into the week. At night, they will also have a temporary shelter for people who need a bed and a hot meal.

Many central Indiana counties are compiling useful information right now for people without homes. In Howard County, the Girl Scout building at Foster Park, Coordinated Assistance Ministries building and Kokomo Rescue Mission will all be open.

Kokomo Rescue Mission Executive Director Kevin Smith said while the need for shelter has grown in the community in general over the past five years, they will not be turning anyone away over the next few days – because it could be potentially dangerous otherwise.

“We have run at capacity or over capacity for a number of months and will continue in the future,” Smith said. “But in these times where conditions are severe, we take extra steps to make sure anyone that needs an option, has a safe and warm option to come to.”

While the group says they have plenty of food and supplies to get through the weekend, they will never turn away donations. Right now, they say there is a demand for clothing like men’s and women’s underwear in the shelter.