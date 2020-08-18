Howard County Prosecutor stressing internet safety during COVID-19 pandemic

Easy access to the internet through smart phones, tablets and even gaming systems is making it increasingly difficult for parents to block children from stumbling across things they shouldn’t see, like pornography. But, local experts say there are new ways to control what they have access to.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — With many school districts opting to start the school year with an online presence, the Howard County prosecutor is reminding parents to be wary of what and who children are exposed to online.

The Howard County prosecutor says there has already been an increase of online exploitation complaints in the spring, when students were sent home from school to complete the school year online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cataloged 4.1 million reports of cyber abuse against children in April 2020, four times as many that they received at the same time in 2019.

“With so much going on, it can be daunting to try and add on additional monitoring of a child’s online activity but online exploitation of children can, unfortunately, happen to anyone,” Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann said.

The prosecutor said online predators can pretend to be different people on different sites trying to befriend children and teens before trying to coerce them to send photos or videos or meeting in person. That is why parents should be diligent in monitoring social media use, stay up to date on the latest apps and having open conversations about internet safety.

The prosecutor gave potential warning signs to be on the lookout for, including children being constantly online and not wanting to do anything else, getting angry when not being able to get online, turning off the computer or locking the screen when parents enter the room, getting calls or packages from people that parents don’t know and withdrawing from family and friends.

Parents can learn more information about internet safety and tech issues at www.commonsensemedia.org. For more information about the FBI’s guidance on child sexual exploitation and protecting children, visit the FBI’s website. For more information about the NCMEC’s guidance on preventing sexual exploitation of children, visit the organization’s blog.