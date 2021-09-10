Human remains found in shallow grave in Bartholomew County; investigation underway

(Left to right) Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Arnholt, Detective Captain Christopher Roberts and Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s suspected to be human remains found buried in a shallow grave.

The remains were found on Thursday just off of 400 N. between U.S. 31 and River Rd.

They are now in the possession of the coroner’s office for further investigation.

An autopsy will be performed Friday to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

The remains were located during an investigation of a missing person’s report. Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Detective, Kevin Abner, is lead investigator of the found remains.

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers thanked all the agencies that assisted the sheriff’s office with the investigation, including the Columbus Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the Bartholomew Co. Coroner’s Office.

Myers stated, “Being able to use resources and manpower from other law enforcement agencies is the future of law enforcement, and is a big win for the communities these agencies serve.”