BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Thursday night marked the first night of Hanukkah, and thousands of Jewish Hoosiers proudly celebrated their faith in numbers as war in Israel wages on.

Thursday also marked exactly two months since the war in Israel started. As hundreds of people gathered on Indiana University’s campus, they celebrated the first night of Hanukkah and made it clear that resilience is more important than ever.

“This year, exactly two months ago was October 7,” said Rabbi Levi Conin. “The Jewish people in a historic moment, faced a very dark time in the past two months.”

Hundreds gathered to light the largest menorah in Bloomington celebrating the resilience of the Jewish people.

“I think of Hanukkah as we’re spreading our light,” said Madie Berkley, the student President of Chabad at IU. “Light and goodness always win and that’s what we’re here to celebrate.”

But it has not been easy spreading that light this year. Students like Berkley said they have experienced antisemitism at an all-time high. Berkley said she had been afraid to show the Star of David dangling from her necklace.

“I was expecting you never have to do that, but unfortunately I’ve taken it off,” she described. “I’ve experienced people, you know, blaming me for what’s going on as just a Jewish college student.”

But as Jewish Hoosiers gathered in large numbers Thursday night, they made it clear now is no time to hide their pride.

“Hiding our identity, the only thing it did, especially in Europe, it got us a train ticket to Auschwitz,” Rabbi Conin said. “Right now is the most important time.”

As the first flame on the menorah started to glow, many said the gathering only caused their pride to grow.

“I’ve always felt so proud to be Jewish,” student Talia Richland said. “It’s part of my history, part of my blood, it’s all my friends and there’s nothing that would ever stop me from being proud.”

As Rabbi Conin spoke to the crowd, the message of Hanukkah is perhaps stronger this year more than ever.

“The easiest way to get rid of darkness is not with a punch, not with a stick, not with a gun,” he described. “The easiest way to get rid of darkness is with more light, with more love, with more peace.”

Everyone FOX59/CBS4 spoke with said with each candle, there will be that much more light in the community this holiday season.