Hundreds gather at White River State Park for the annual More Than Pink Walk

INDIANAPOLIS — After a year of virtual events, the annual Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk is back to being in person.

Organizers said this event is all about spreading awareness and supporting breast cancer patients, survivors, and research.

The annual fundraising event kicked off on Saturday morning with a “survivors walk” at Celebration Plaza in White River State Park. While friends and family cheered, women of all ages made their way through pink balloon arches to celebrate conquering their breast cancer diagnosis.

Tammy Lisby was one of the dozens in that crowd. She said she was diagnosed and had surgery four years ago this month.

“It has actually changed me for the better and has made me much more aware of events like this,” said Lisby. “I come because I like to talk with and see my pink sisters. I’ve met so many wonderful people since I started coming to the event, but I also come because I raise money to raise awareness and find a cure. I hope my granddaughter never has to deal with this.”

Lisby said she had always had routine mammograms every year, but a lump went undetected.

“I found my own lump and I would just encourage women to get your mammograms, check yourself monthly, and if you are a woman younger than 40 not given routine mammograms – if you think you have an issue of any kind – advocate for yourself,” said Lisby. “Because I just met a girl today who is a two year survivor and she’s 30 years old.”

Event organizers said, every two minutes, one case of breast cancer is diagnosed in the U.S. One in eight women will go on to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

So far Hoosiers have raised more than $160,000 with the goal to raise $300,000. Jennifer Milewski, Susan G. Komen’s State Executive Director for Indiana said a bulk of that money will go towards finding a cure for breast cancer, but it will also go towards advocacy, community support, and patient care.

“The bulk goes to research but we also have a patient assistance program in-house now where patients can have an advocate and have someone working for them at all stages of their breast cancer journey,” said Milewski.

Fundraising is still open through mid-November. If you would like to donate, click here.