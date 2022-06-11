INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Hoosiers gathered in Tarkington Park on Saturday for the March for Our Lives rally before marching to the governor’s mansion.

Organizer Liz Larner said putting on this event was something she could do.

“Having our kids shot in schools and murdered, and our folks murdered in grocery stores is not acceptable and we won’t stand for it,” Larner said.

Those in attendance said they are rallying for “commonsense” gun legislation.

“You have to have a license to get married, you have to have a license to go get a motorcycle,” Larner said. “You have to have all of these regulations in place to make typical decisions that we call adult decisions and yet, when it comes to a gun, you can just walk off the street and buy an assault rifle.”

Rebecca McCracken volunteers with Moms Demand Action. She said she is not asking for gun control, but rather gun safety.

“There is a second amendment but there are a whole lot of things that can be done to address the crisis that we’re in,” McCracken said.

Some of the specific changes McCracken wants lawmakers to consider are raising the age people are legally allowed to buy guns and background checks on each gun owner. Indiana passed gun legislation this year.

House Bill 1296 allows most Hoosiers to carry a gun without a permit. It does not apply to those people with felony convictions nor those deemed mentally unfit to have a gun.

“I’ve continued to hear from law enforcement that it makes their job more dangerous and it has taken away a tool that law enforcement can use to get violent criminals off the street,” McCracken said.

The measure gained criticism from some local and state police officers, but not everyone is against this law.

“Ultimately I’d like to see an individual, a law-abiding individual, be able to carry a firearm without petitioning the government for permission to do so,” Hamilton County’s Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said in a March 2022 interview.

March for Our Lives organizers ultimately hope all Hoosiers know their voice gets a vote on complex issues like these.

“People have got to become engaged in the political process,” McCracken insisted.