Hundreds of adults, teens meet to address challenges facing Indy’s youth

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — More than 250 adults and teens will spend time Saturday addressing issues most impacting Indy’s youth. This is a part of the 5th annual Tru Dialogue forum.

The event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. virtually. Event organizer Brandon Randall said about 225 adults and 50 teens are signed up.

“The whole point is to have young people leading the conversation and adults in attendance to participate and seek to find solutions,” Randall said.

This event is led completely by youth. They are the moderators, panelists and break-out group leaders. The hope is that adults who hear the challenges our youth are facing will help facilitate changes to improve their quality of life.

“We just want adults to understand if there’s 250 adults coming together, somebody’s going to be able to make a positive impact on a young person,” Randall said.