GREENWOOD, Ind. – Communities across Indiana and the rest of the country are saluting a fallen hero.

Trooper Aaron Smith will be laid to rest Friday morning. Hundreds made a stop at Emmanuel Church in Greenwood on Thursday during the fallen Trooper’s visitation.

Smith died in the line of duty after a car struck him during a police pursuit last Wednesday.

As each flag waved with the wind Thursday afternoon, not a moment went by without a gentle nod and prayer for Smith. From outside to inside, hundreds shared their grief and gratitude with the family of the fallen hero.

Those who knew Smith said there was something special and different about him.

“He saw people for just being human,” Sgt. Andrea Burkman with the Indiana National Guard said.

Burkman served alongside Smith in the National Guard.

“He was annoyingly positive and somehow always had the right words to say,” Burkman said. “And he was just a fantastic, utterly fantastic human being.”

Burkman said she did not know Smith for a long time, but even in the time she did know him, she could tell he had an impact on people.

“There are so many soldiers he affected, directly affected,” she said.

His two uniforms defined him; a loyal soldier and a devoted state trooper.

“I think it speaks entirely to the core of his nature,” ISP Trooper Josh Thayer said. “I think it speaks to his selfless, giving, service heart and really it just epitomizes who he was.”

Trooper Thayer trained alongside Smith back in July of 2018 when the two joined ISP.

“You couldn’t help but notice his personality, his fun, outgoing, gregarious nature,” Thayer described.

But even those who never met Smith still made a point to visit Thursday, especially those other men and women in uniform.

“Just to make sure New Mexico, as State Police, are giving our respects,” described Senior Patrolman Tom Vandever Jr. with New Mexico State Police. “We’re all here as a brotherhood. All law enforcement.”

After all, grief is not confined to the letters and symbols carefully sewn to any attire.

“When we come from Utah, we do that so Indiana knows they’re not alone, that this family knows they’re not alone,” said Cpl. Jonathon Boyd with Utah Highway Patrol. “It’s not just what state is represented on my patch, it’s an entire nation of law enforcement officers that grieve together.”

Friends and colleagues say it’s humbling to be part of something so much bigger.

“I think it really goes back to what that thin blue line really stands for,” Trooper Thayer said. “It’s truly an honor and it’s pretty sobering to be a part of.”

Thayer and others who knew Smith said it will be difficult no longer hearing his voice on the radio, but now it will be their responsibility to carry his legacy forward. Thayer said ISP will work hard to pick up right where Trooper Smith left off, not just for Smith and his family, but for everyone in Indiana.