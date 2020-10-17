Hundreds take part in virtual breast cancer awareness walk

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people took part in the making strides against breast cancer virtual walk Saturday.

Normally, the walk is the American Cancer Society’s largest walk of the year focused specifically on breast cancer. In 2020, because of the pandemic, the walk was held virtually and on a smaller scale, but it didn’t stop people from coming out and raising money for the cause.

Tammy Lisby is a survivor of breast cancer. On Saturday, she invited all her friends and neighbors to come walk with her.

“My neighborhood supports with a lot of things… so for them to support me in this when I ask them to means a lot,” Lisby said. “They donated; they came out into their driveways today which was really nice, but especially to have my friends and family.”

October is breast cancer awareness month. All the money raised Saturday at the virtual walks goes toward breast cancer research.