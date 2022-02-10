BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Motorists in Boone County should be on the lookout for overnight lane closures on I-65 starting February 15.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the lane closures will take place on I-65 near the 132 mile marker. During the lane closures, contractors will work the new I-65 bridge at County Road 550.

The contractor plans on starting work on February 15, with single lane closures at 9 p.m. I-65 northbound will have double lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. and in the southbound lanes at 11 p.m. The Indiana State Police will help INDOT and the contractor with lane closures, which will be over by 6 a.m.

The project includes building a new interchange on I-65 at Boone County Road 550 South and redesigning the I-65 and S.R. 267 interchange. Both will be Diverging Diamond Interchanges.

INDOT says this is a type of interchange in which the two directions of traffic on a non-highway road cross to the opposite side on both sides of a bridge. It is unusual in that it requires traffic on the highway overpass to briefly drive on the opposite side of the road from what is customary.

When entering the interchange, drivers cross over to the left side of the bridge, guided by signals, signs and pavement markings. DDIs are designed to be safer, more efficient and more cost-effective than traditional diamond interchanges.

The work should be completed by August.