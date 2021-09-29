I-69 construction moving north toward Indianapolis, more changes in store to the south

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to be on the lookout for heavier construction activity in southern Marion County, as well as more traffic changes in Johnson and Morgan Counties.

The most immediate change is expected Thursday, September 30, when INDOT plans to close one lane of northbound SR 37 near Smith Valley Road in the Greenwood area. One lane of the highway will close in order to allow workers to install massive beams for the bridge over Honey Creek.

Although the closure is expected to cause backups, it’s also expected to be short.

“Unless we run into weather, something like that, I wouldn’t expect it to be closed more than a day,” said INDOT spokesperson Mallory Duncan.

In the days and weeks to come, drivers who frequently use SR 37 should be on the lookout for possible changes to their daily routes.

As early as the week of October 3, Johnson County drivers will no longer be able to use Bluff Road to access the highway near Angel Animal Hospital. The closure comes as INDOT prepares to open an access road on the other side of SR 37 that will connect Fairview Road to Bluffdale Road and McCarty Mulch.

In southern Marion County, INDOT plans to permanently close Glenns Valley Lane access to SR 37 with the opening of the new access road and bridge connecting Wicker Road and Glenns Valley Lane.

“Over the next couple months as these access roads are complete and you start to drive on them and use them, your routes are going to change,” Duncan said. “And they’ll probably change a couple times in the next 6 to 12 months.”

Meantime, Duncan said drivers need to be on the lookout for heavier construction activity north of Southport Road. Work crews will soon be installing temporary concrete barriers and pavement in the Southport Road, Epler Avenue area.

“We’re continually moving north with the I-69 Finish Line project,” Duncan said. “We started in Marion County last year saying ‘Hey, you’re going to see some trees that are going to be cleared.’ Well now all the trees have been cleared and now we’re moving in with construction equipment.”

Duncan also advised drivers to be careful in rainy weather. Changes to the roadways can also change the way water drains from the area and drivers could run into standing water where they’re not used to encountering it.

INDOT also announced several updates to watch for in the Morgan County:

Ennis Road and New Harmony Road have reopened southeast of the temporary State Road 37 signal in Green Township. Local traffic has a three-way stop and must yield to drivers exiting S.R. 37. Crews will monitor the intersection and make changes if traffic backups block S.R. 37.

Watch for increased truck traffic as concrete is poured for new pavement and bridge decks. Pouring the northbound bridge deck over Crooked Creek, just north of Perry Road, is scheduled for Tuesday and the I-69 bridge decks over Ohio Street are expected next week.

Expect stopped traffic on S.R. 39 near the railroad crossing in Martinsville between 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. Railroad contractors plan to flag traffic to perform pavement repairs at the crossing.

Watch for S.R. 252 traffic to shift north onto new pavement in the coming weeks. Road crews are building the permanent roadway crossing at the future I-69 and the future roundabouts for entrance and exit ramps.

Duncan said all traffic changes related to the project are being sent to GPS services, so drivers should be able to check their mobile map apps for guidance. Drivers can view maps and also sign up for regular email updates on the I-69 Finish Line project website.

“Be aware, that’s really what we want people to do,” Duncan said. “Be aware of your route and how it could be affected. Be aware of weather conditions and how that could affect the roads. And just be aware that things are going to change on a weekly basis, and that’s why we send out these updates.”