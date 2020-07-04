IACS: Bring your dogs inside during hot weather

INDIANAPOLIS — As the dog days of summer begin in this heat streak, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is reminding you to bring your dogs inside.

City ordinance says dogs must be inside when temps hit 90 or when a heat advisory is issued. They can only be out for bathroom breaks and walks.

IACS provided the following tips to keep your pets safe:

Don’t leave your pet in the car, even with the windows down. The temp can reach 120 degrees in minutes.

Limit exercise to the morning.

Check pavement with your hand first. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for their paws.

Make sure your dog’s water bowl is always full, and if you take a walk bring water for them.