INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is offering free adoptions on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20.

Right now, IACS is doing adoptions by appointment only, so you’ll need to schedule an appointment here.

You can find photos of adoptable animals here.

IACS is located at 2600 South Harding Street in Indianapolis. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but be sure to sign up for an appointment if you want to adopt.