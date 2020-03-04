Watch Live
IACS seeks public’s help finding person responsible for mutilated dog

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the mutilation of a dog found on the near east side of the city.

IACS says they were called to 21st & Dearborn Sunday evening after some workers with Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) found a dog’s mutilated body dumped near railroad tracks.

The dog, a black and white male pit bull mix, was not microchipped, and there was no evidence at the scene to point to who might be responsible, IACS says.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

