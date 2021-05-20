IACS takes in 40 felines from one home, looking for adopters

INDIANAPOLIS––Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) announced Thursday it is looking for adopters more than 40 cats and kittens were surrendered by their owner to Animal Care Officers.

“We’ve been fortunate over the past year to be able to plan ahead when taking in large amounts of animals,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. “Unfortunately, with kitten season in full swing, this morning’s intake is pushing us close to capacity in our cat rooms.”

IACS said many of the felines are kittens and all of them have been checked out by our medical staff and are now available for adoption.

Adoptions are free right now and more information can be found here.

IACS said if you cannot commit to being a long-term cat owner, kitten fosters are also needed. All supplies and training are provided to help you care for the kittens until they are old enough to be adopted.

For more information on fostering, click here.







































