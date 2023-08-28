BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man has been arrested for possessing child pornography following an investigation led by the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children.

Matthew Martindale, 42, was arrested Monday after ICAC task force members executed search warrants at Martindale’s Bloomington residence.

The investigation into Martindale’s online activity began in July when an ICAC Detective discovered child sex abuse material being shared online via a peer-2-peer sharing network by a man based in Bloomington.

ICAC detectives soon identified the man as Martindale and an investigation into his electronic devices followed.

Martindale was subsequently transported to Monroe County Jail and arrested on five counts of possession of child pornography, a level 6 felony.

The ICAC Task Force was assisted in its investigation by the Bloomington Police Department, the Indiana University Police Department, The Monroe County High Tech Crime Unit, the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office and Indiana State Police Sergeant Ryan Miller.