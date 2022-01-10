Identities released for three victims of weekend homicides around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead following a violent weekend across Indianapolis, and tonight police are still searching for suspects in all three cases.

Just before midnight on Friday night a woman called 911 and reported a friend had been shot and killed inside a car on Bolton avenue.

“It’s rough. I hurt all inside. A piece of me is gone,” said Gertrud Young.

That victim was identified by family as 29-year-old Derrick Mooney Jr.

His grandmother still doesn’t know what led to his death.

“Why was my grandson killed? Why?” said Young. “It’s wrong to take a life. You took a life you can’t give back. That’s wrong.”

Family approved picture of Derrick Mooney Jr.

Just two hours later on Saturday morning, police found 17-year old Jamal Lewis lying on Bonham drive, after being shot to death.

Also on Saturday, police were investigating a possible burglary at a home on south Belmont, where officers located a woman identified as 34-year-old Penny Turner dead inside from multiple stab wounds.

Despite dealing with their own grief, Mooney’s family shared an important message with the entire community.

“We need to come together. We need to come together as a community,” said Young.

With 9 homicides in the first 10 days of the year, Gertrud believes the public needs to do a better job helping police hold killers accountable.

“They’re doing the best they can, but it’s gonna take the people in the community to step up. If we don’t step up, it’s going to continue on happening,” said Young.

Anyone with information about the incident on Bolton should contact Detective Stephen Smalley at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Stephen.Smalley@indy.gov

Anyone with information about the incident on Bonham should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov

Anyone with information about the incident on Belmont should contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at David.Miller@indy.gov