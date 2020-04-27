IDOC reports first correctional officer death as result of COVID-19

Gary Weinke, 67, the first state correctional officer to die as a result of COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Corrections reported the first death of a state correctional officer as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, 67, succumbed to complications of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 25, according to the IDOC.

Weinke worked at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility since March of 2007. Weinke began at WVCF as a stores clerk in the Commissary Division before later transferring to custody and eventually finding a position in the Special Confinement Unit.

Weinke’s wife, Naomi, is also a correctional officer at WVCF.

According to the IDOC release, Weinke’s last day working at WVCF was on March 29. It was later reported to leadership at WVCF that Weinke had symptoms of the virus and later he tested positive confirming he had COVID-19.

Acting Warden Frank Littlejohn stated, “Our condolences go out to his wife Naomi, his family, and his friends. He was a one-of-a-kind officer who touched the lives of many of those that he worked closest with. He will be truly missed.”

The Weinke family expressed their appreciation for the support received from the Department of Correction, the local community, and close friends. They also expressed their desire to mourn their loss in privacy.