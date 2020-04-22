IEMS expands community paramedic program to check on COVID-19 patients at home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – First responders are playing vital roles during the COVID-19 outbreak and the Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services is adding to the services they provide.

They’ve placed more employees in their community paramedic program to follow up with patients dealing with coronavirus.

“We basically follow up and use medical surveillance on the population that we care for. It’s for folks that don’t necessarily need a 911 response but need follow up care once our crews have seen them initially,” IEMS Medical Director Mark Liao said.

Shane Hardwick says he was the only community paramedic at IEMS prior to the outbreak. They now have 3 and in 2 weeks they’ve served at least 150 Hoosiers

Hardwick will make sure a patient’s symptoms haven’t worsened, but also make sure their quality of life isn’t in danger.

“It’s not just the disease we’re trying to manage. We also want to make sure they have clean water, food to eat, and the medications they need,” Hardwick said.

Hardwick encounters people every day, but some of the stories stand out more than others. For example, when he encountered a potential COVID-19 patient and he couldn’t go to the emergency room for help.

“It wasn’t he didn’t want to go to the hospital. It’s that he didn’t know what to do with his 8-year-old daughter,” Hardwick said.

He knows there are Hoosiers like this man all over. He makes it his mission to keep folks healthy at home without having to take a visit to the hospital.

“It’s taken work off of the EMS crews. It’s taken work off of the emergency room. All around it’s a very positive program and I’m honored to be a part of it,” Hardwick said.

These paramedics are supplied with PPE and have it on with every patient they help.