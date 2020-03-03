‘If I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can’; Denver councilwoman responds with ‘solidarity’ tweet

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Councilwoman Candi Cdebaca is getting blowback over a controversial tweet sent on Friday.

Cdebaca reposted a tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

Cdebaca responded by tweeting, “#Solidarity Yaaaas!!”

The tweet has received thousands of replies.

CdeBaca’s office released the following statement in response to the tweet.

Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a “hoax” no more dangerous than the common flu. Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead.

The Colorado Republican Party released the following statement in response to Cdebaca’s tweet.

“Councilwoman CdeBaca praising a social media post calling for Trump supporters to be infected with the coronavirus is simply disgusting. There can be no room in our politics for wishing harm on Americans who have different political beliefs. Democrats in Colorado and across the country need to condemn this evil statement. In light of these comments, the Colorado Republican Party is calling on Councilwoman CdeBaca to resign immediately.” Colorado GOP Executive Director Lx Fangonilo