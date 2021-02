(Photo By IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS — While the house is a total loss, two adults and a teenager were able to evacuate after a fire broke out in their home on Indianapolis’ near west side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North Belleview Place.

IFD reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.