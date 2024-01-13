INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department had to brave windy conditions and frigid temperatures to extinguish a blaze on the near southwest side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

In a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, IFD reported that crews were dispatched to a vacant residence at 922 Miller Street at approximately 7:12 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a structure heavily involved in flames. The home’s roof collapsed shortly after crews arrived.

Photos courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD indicated that the fire threatened neighboring homes because of high winds. Officials also reported that the fire was brought under control in 45 minutes.

IFD did not report any injuries related to the fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.