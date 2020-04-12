IFD: Building fire under control after ‘major battle’ on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Firefighters found themselves in a “major battle” Sunday when a building caught fire on the north side of Indianapolis, said Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Reith says the fire is now under control and an investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

Around 11:45 Sunday, fire crews were called to the 3900 block of Boulevard Pl.

Firefighters arrived to find a “multi-business structure” up in flames. The building is said to house four businesses.

IFD says one person who lives in an apartment in the back of the building was evacuated without injury.

Due to the large volume of smoke drifting north, Reith says IMPD evacuated a block of the neighborhood.

The building partially collapsed, according to Reith, but no injuries have been reported.