IFD crews respond to 3 arsons in the span of 15 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS – A series of arsons kept Indianapolis firefighters busy overnight.

IFD said crews responded to three fires in the span of just 15 miles. All were within a two-mile radius of each other.

Crews were dispatched to the first arson at 10:28 p.m. at 1017 Eugene St. IFD reported heavy smoke and fire at the two-story home. They had it under control by 11:14 p.m.

Just four minutes later, IFD was called to another fire at a vacant home on the same street. Fire was showing from the back of the home at 976 Eugene St. It took just a few minutes for crews to get that fire under control.

Eleven minutes later, firefighters were dispatched to a third arson at 38th and Kenwood. Crews reported heavy fire and smoke showing. That fire was under control by 11:18 p.m.

IFD said about 100 firefighters were involved in the various calls. All three fires were intentionally set.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.