IFD divers help recover prosthetic leg worth thousands

Photos via IFD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On Saturday, Indianapolis Fire Department Tactical Team 7 found themselves diving into the murky depths of Geist Reservoir in search of lost treasure.

Only it wasn’t gold doubloons or a lost pirate’s chest they sought. It was a titanium/carbon fiber prosthetic leg, said to be worth $20,000.

According to IFD, Tactical Team 7 had just finished a two hour training exercise in Geist Reservoir and were loading their boats unto trailers when officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources approached and asked the divers for assistance in recovering the leg.

Three IFD divers spent 20 minutes scouring the depths in reported zero visibility in search of the leg. They found sunglasses, an anchor, and multiple beer bottles but had no luck in uncovering the lost leg from the fathoms of the “Family Cove” of Geist Reservoir.

After an hour of treasuring hunting, the divers and DNR were about to call it quits when on a final pass, 100 yards off shore, a diver finally struck gold. Or, rather, titanium/carbon fiber.

IFD said it was smiles all around as the leg was returned its rightful owner, who reportedly stayed on scene the entire time to assist the divers as best she could and maintained a sense of humor about the entire ordeal.