IFD: Downtown apartments evacuated after mattress fire; 1 person in hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A mattress fire led to residents on two floors of an apartment building being displaced in downtown Indianapolis overnight Monday.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were dispatched to the Blue Triangle Hall YWCA Apartments at 725 N. Pennsylvania Avenue just after 1 a.m.

A fire was reported on the fourth floor of the building, and crews said light smoke was showing from the exterior when they arrived.

The entire building was evacuated as firefighters put out the fire on the fourth floor. There was a reported entrapment on the third floor, but IFD says everyone was able to make it out.

IFD officials say the source of the fire was a mattress in a fourth floor apartment. A 61-year-old man living in that apartment was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

13 people from the third and fourth floor have been left displaced. The Red Cross is working with them to provide shelter.

The building has working smoke alarms, and firefighters says sprinklers were activated.

The actual cause of the fire is under investigation.