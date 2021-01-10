IFD engine involved in 4-vehicle crash after driver of car failed to yield

(Photo By IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis fire engine sustained “considerable damage” Sunday when it was involved in a four-vehicle crash after a woman failed to yield to both the engine and a red light, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 10th Street and Arlington Avenue on Indianapolis’ east side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the engine was headed northbound on Arlington Ave. on a run for a possible apartment fire with its lights and siren’s activated.

Authorities say a 21-year-old woman driving a gray Ford Fusion failed to yield and struck the engine on the passenger side rear door and wheel well. The impact pushed the engine into the opposing lanes of traffic and hit a black Toyota Prius and pushed it into a black Mitsubishi Eclipse behind it.

IFD says four firefighters were aboard the engine, and although they were “shaken up,” none were injured. The firefighters initiated care for the passengers of the two black cars, and the occupants were taken to local hospitals as a precaution, according to the fire department.

The woman who allegedly caused the crash declined to be transported to the hospital, but a passer inside the car was taken to be checked out.

The engine’s cab is now completely misaligned from the remainder of the engine, IFD says.

12:34 PM – Fortunately no serious injuries after witnesses tell police that a 21 y/o female driver failed to yield both the red light & emergent fire engine at the intersection of E 10th St. & Arlington Ave resulting in a 4 vehicle PI. 2 adults & 1 child transported for check out pic.twitter.com/hkfmxXA8nl — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) January 10, 2021