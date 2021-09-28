IFD: Fire at vacant near south side home forces neighbors to evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire at a vacant home on Indy’s near south side caused next door neighbors to evacuate overnight Tuesday.

Investigators say the fire started around 2:20 a.m. at an empty home on East Naomi Street. It’s believed the fire started on the front porch and made its way to the front room.

No one was on the property when crews arrived.

People living next door were evacuated as a precaution. No one was hurt. Their home was also undamaged.

Fire investigators are now trying to determine the fire’s cause.