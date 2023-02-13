INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters rushed into action overnight Monday after a fire broke out at an animal shelter on the south side.

Crews responded to Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter at 1612 W. Edgewood around 1:22 a.m. Firefighters found a barn on the property fully involved.

No animals were affected by the fire. The barn was used for laundry and other storage.

Rosie’s has been in operation since 1994, according to IFD, and serves the dogs and cats of greater Indianapolis.

The building is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.