(Photo By IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man somehow avoided serious injury when a large tree fell on his truck while he was driving on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The fire department says they responded to Hoover Road at 71st Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews took the man to St. Vincent Hospital to be checked out.