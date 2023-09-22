INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a house fire that left a man seriously injured Friday night on Indy’s south side.

15 IFD units were dispatched around 8:18 p.m. to a residence located at the 1500 block of Bacon Street in response to reports of a residential fire. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers also responded to the fire to provide assistance.

Provided by IFD.

Provided by IFD.

Provided by IFD.

Provided by IFD.

Provided by IFD.

Provided by IFD.

Provided by IFD.

IFD said firefighters gained entry to the residence and rescued a 67-year-old unconscious man who was transported to Methodist Hospital. He was transported in serious condition. He was revived after being carried outside and being provided oxygen and emergency medical care.

The fire was brought under control around 8:30 p.m. No firefighters were injured during the response, IFD said.

The man was identified as the uncle of the woman who lives permanently in the home. He had been staying there with his niece and her husband for the last month, IFD said.

The niece reportedly told firefighters that the fire may have been sparked when her uncle bumped into a dog while smoking a cigarette inside the home, IFD said. This reportedly caused the man to fall, with his cigarette catching nearby combustibles on fire, according to IFD.