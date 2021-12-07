IFD: No one hurt as 3 people, 2 dogs escape near northwest side fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people escaped a house fire on the near northwest side early Tuesday, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a blaze in the 1000 block of W. 33rd Street near the intersection of W. 33rd and Clifton streets around 4 a.m.

Two adults, one child, and two dogs were able to make it out safely.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The home received extensive damage, but luckily, the cold temperatures did not cause any issues with freezing hydrants.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News