IFD: Resident returns home to find house on fire on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters battle a fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

According to crews, a person was returning to their home in the 1500 block of S. Reisner Street just before 6 a.m. when they noticed the house was on fire. That person then called the fire department.

Officials say the home was a double residence, and a couple living next door was able to get out safely as well as their dog.

The back of the home was significantly damaged, but the estimated cost of damage is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was hurt.