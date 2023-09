INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to an abandoned apartment fire on the city’s east side Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. near East Washington Street and Wallace Ave.

IFD confirms that one firefighter was slightly injured at the scene. Fire investigators are still trying to determine what might have started the fire.

This is breaking news, and FOX59/CBS4 will keep you updated when additional information becomes available.