INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a building fire early Friday morning.

The department responded to the 3600 block of 38th Street and Central on a reported building fire around 1:57 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire pushing from the building.

According to investigators, the building is an abandoned apartment building, and no injuries were reported.

IFD took two hours to control the fire.

