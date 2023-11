INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out early Monday morning on Indy’s near northeast side.

IFD responded to a vacant house near N. Arsenal Ave and East 30th Street. The department said the fire started in the basement of the home.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The department is investigating what was determined to cause the fire.