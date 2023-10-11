INDIANAPOLIS — The Lawrence Fire Department is investigating a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in the Geist area.

Crews responded to the 12000 block of East 86th Street around 6 a.m. LFD said two people were inside the house and were able to evacuate safely. In addition, crews were able to control the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

