IFD searches White River after vehicle submerges, no victim found

INDIANAPOLIS — A water rescue and search was called off after no victim was discovered after a car drove off Oliver Avenue and sank into the White River on Sunday evening just south of the Indianapolis Zoo.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, responders arrived on scene at 5:23 p.m. and were told by witnesses that a Nissan Altima had driven off the roadway, traveled down an embankment, went through barriers and submerged into the river.

One male was stated to have been seen by witnesses walking away from the water afterwards. Investigators believe this man to be the driver of the Nissan.

It remains unclear, however, if the man entered the water with the car and swam back to shore afterwards, or if he exited the car prior to it entering the river.

The Nissan was located 70 feet from shore in water between 8 and 10 feet deep, according to the fire department, but both primary and secondary searches found no victim within nor did IFD boats find any possible victims downstream.

Police believe the driver has been identified and IMPD is investigating.







Photos provided by IFD