IFD: Squatters cooking on grill to blame for Irvington strip mall fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Monday morning, Indianapolis fire crews responded to a fire at a strip mall in the Irvington area on Indy’s east side.

Firefighters were dispatched to a building in the 6400 block of E. Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. The building is a mostly vacant strip mall that housed an H&R Block office.

Crews confirmed the H&R Block was undamaged, and the source of the fire was the unit next door. According to an IFD tweet, squatters cooking on a grill caused the fire.

IFD says the fire was under control in one hour. No one was injured.

