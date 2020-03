INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana High School Athletic Association will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. Thursday to discuss plans for upcoming athletic events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Bobby Cox will announce plans for the remaining games of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament as well as Saturday’s girls gymnastics state finals in Muncie.

Regional basketball games are currently scheduled for Saturday, and quite a few local teams are still in the tournament.