Illinois Street reopening in downtown Indianapolis after being closed since May 19

INDIANAPOLIS – Illinois Street will reopen in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday after being closed to allow for pedestrian social distancing.

Crews began removing equipment Wednesday morning as they work to reopen Illinois from Georgia to Market streets. The section was closed on May 19.

According to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, officials have not seen a significant increase in pedestrian traffic on Illinois Street.

Other streets that closed last month–Massachusetts Avenue, Georgia Street and Broad Ripple Avenue–have seen higher volumes of foot traffic, DPW said. Those streets are expected to remain closed through July 4.