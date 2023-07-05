JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Representative Jim Lucas posted a message on his personal Facebook page apologizing for his actions after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated last month in Jackson Superior Court II.

In the statement, Lucas acknowledged that he “recently made mistakes and exercised horrible judgement.”

He also thanked his wife, Michelle, for her support.

“For my wife, Michelle Lucas, you’ve been a rock and I love you. I am truly blessed that our paths crossed and we are together! For the countless friends that stopped by or reached out with such incredibly kind words of support and encouragement; thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your support helped me get through a very dark (self inflicted) period of my life and you showed me so many beautiful sides of humanity.”

Lucas received a sentence of 60 days in jail for operating while intoxicated and 180 days for leaving the scene of an accident, but those sentences were suspended.

Lucas was placed on 365 days of probation instead and ordered to pay $3,929.62 in restitution fees to the Indiana Department of Transportation. However, this can be concluded after 180 days if Lucas completes the listed terms of the probation. The agreement includes several provisions, including the suspension of Lucas’ license for 60 days.

The full message can be read online on Lucas’ Facebook page.