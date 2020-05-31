IMAGES: Protests against police violence continue in Indianapolis Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Protests continue in downtown Indianapolis Sunday as thousands demonstrate against police violence toward black Americans.
At 2 p.m., Indiana faith leaders held a procession in Indianapolis Sunday to protest the police killing of George Floyd, Dreasjon Reed and many others and to demand reform.
Indianapolis streets are still filled with protestors.
In response to the violence and destruction that occurred in Indianapolis overnight Saturday, Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an executive order implementing a curfew in Marion County from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.
Images from Sunday’s protests can be found in the photo gallery above. The latest videos from our reporters covering the protests are posted below: