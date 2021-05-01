IMDP investigating homicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man died on Indy’s northwest side Friday afternoon.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 5500 block of West 43rd Street on a report of a dead person. When they arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with some sort of trauma.

Homicide detectives responded and began investigating with the assistance of the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.