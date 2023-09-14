Update – Police has released an update at 11:22p.m. that the pedestrian struck has died, and the driver stayed on scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was left critically injured after being struck by a tractor on Indy’s near west side Thursday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were dispatched around 9:50 p.m. to W. 10 Street and N. Centennial Street in response to reports of a personal injury accident. Officers found a male at the scene who was in critical condition after arriving at the scene.

IMPD said preliminary information indicates that a tractor with no trailer was traveling southbound on N. Centennial Street when it turned eastbound onto W. 10 Street. It was at this moment that the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle’s rear wheels while stepping off the street corner.

The male was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for medical treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.