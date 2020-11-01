IMPD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead and another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning on Indianapolis’ east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the 8000 block of East 42nd Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

While detectives were on the scene they received additional information that the shooting may have happened in the 8500 block of East 34th Street. Police found a person dead at that location. IMPD says that person will be identified once next-of-kin has been notified.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).