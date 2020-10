The double shooting scene on Vedder Place on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a shooting on the city’s southwest side.

IMPD said around 6:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Vedder Place.

According to police, two people were shot. Originally, one victim was listed in critical condition, the other in serious condition. Police later updated that one of the victim’s had succumbed to their wound and died.

